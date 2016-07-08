C James McCann entered Thursday's game at Toronto just 1-for-13 with five strikeouts in his previous five games. He snapped that drought by going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

RHP Michael Fulmer (9-2) has allowed one or fewer earned runs in nine straight starts, the second-longest streak by a Tigers pitcher since 1913. RHP Doug Fister had 10 consecutive starts in which he allowed one or no earned runs Aug. 20, 2011-May 12,2012. He held Cleveland to two runs (one earned) in six innings in Thursday's win. Fulmer is the ninth rookie in franchise history to win at least nine games before the All-Star break, joining RHP Mark Fidrych (9-2 in 1976) and RHP Justin Verlander (10-4, 2006).

3B Nick Castellanos hit his career-high 17th homer of the season Thursday at Toronto. His previous high in a season was 15 in 2015. Over his past nine games, he is batting .400 (14-for-35) with three doubles, one triple and four homers. Castellanos has homered in three straight games for the first time in his career.

1B Miguel Cabrera went 0-for-4 on Thursday at Toronto and is two RBIs shy of 1,500 for his career. He would become the 55th player in major league history to reach that plateau.

RHP Mike Pelfrey will make his 18th appearance and 17th start of the season Friday at Toronto. Pelfrey did not factor in the decision Sunday, a 5-1 Detroit win over Tampa Bay, when he allowed six hits, three walks and one run while striking out three in 6 1/3 innings. He tied for the major league lead in 2015 by inducing 29 ground-ball double plays. This season he has 18 double-play grounders, second in the American League. Pelfrey is 1-1 with a 4.96 ERA in three career starts against the Blue Jays. In his most recent start against Toronto, April 17, 2014, Pelfrey did not factor in the decision, giving up five runs (four earned) on four hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings. His only start at Rogers Centre was July 6, 2013, when he pitched six shutout innings to earn the win.