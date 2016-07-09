LHP Matt Boyd will make his seventh appearance and his sixth start of the season Saturday in the third game of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Boyd was recalled from Toledo for the start with RHP Bobby Parnell optioned to the Triple-A club. He is 2-5 with a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts with Toledo, He is 0-2 with a 6.44 ERA with Detroit. Boyd, a former Blue Jay, has faced his old team once. On June 7, he allowed three hits, five walks and one run in 5 innings and did not factor in the decision, a 3-2 Tigers.

RHP Bruce Rondon (flu) was not available in relief Thursday. He was so ill that he was sent to the team hotel during batting practice. He was back with the team Friday.

1B Miguel Cabrera was 2-for-4 Friday in the 6-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, his 24th multi-hit game this season. He still needs two runs batted in to reach a total of1.500 for his career. He would become the 55th player in major-league history to reach that plateau.

RHP Mike Pelfrey allowed six hits, three walks and one run in six innings Friday in the 6-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 0-6 on the road this season and 2-8 with an ERA of 4.58 overall. He has allowed one or no earned run in three of his past four starts. He has allowed just one earned run in his past two starts at Rogers Centre, a total of 12 innings, he induced three double play grounders Friday for a total of 21 on the season.

RHP Bobby Parnell was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after the 6-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to make room for LHP Matt Boyd, who will make the start on Saturday. Parnell allowed three hits and one run in two-thirds of an inning Friday. The hit was a three-run homer by 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion. Parnell is 0-0 with a 6.85 ERA in six outings with Detroit.