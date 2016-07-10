LHP Matt Boyd allowed four hits, two walks and one run in five innings Saturday and did not factor in the decision in the 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The former Blue Jay was recalled from Triple-A Toledo for the start Saturday. It was his second start against his former team. He has limited the Blue Jays to two earned runs over 10? innings.

3B Nick Castellanos was 1-for-4 Saturday in the 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is batting .375 (9-for-24) on the streak. He has three home runs and eight RBIs in that span. He has hit in n12 of his past 13 games.

1B Miguel Cabrera was 0-for-4 Saturday in the 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays and had no RBIs. He still needs two runs batted in to reach a total of 1,500 for his career. He would become the 55th player in major-league history to reach that plateau.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will make his 22nd appearance and 14th start of the season Sunday in the finale of a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Sanchez took the loss in Cleveland Tuesday when he allowed five hits, four walks and seven runs in 4? innings. He is 3-2 with a 4.17 ERA in nine career games, including seven starts, against the Blue Jays.

OF Justin Upton is still one homer shy of 200 for his career. He did not homer in the 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday but he was 2-for-4 with a double. He has had 17 multi-hit games this season with four in the past seven games. He is trying to become the 10th active player to reach 200 homers in his age-28 season.