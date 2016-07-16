LF Tyler Collins was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday and had a memorable night. He smacked a game-tying solo homer in the seventh inning, sparking a three-run rally. Collins appeared in 10 early season games with Detroit and was demoted shortly after he made an obscene gesture toward the home crowd after misplaying a ball. He was batting .214 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 68 games with the Mud Hens. "I'm really happy for him contributing to a big win for us," winning pitcher Justin Verlander said.

LHP Daniel Norris threw out to 120 feet on Friday as he continues to recover from a right oblique strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list July 5. Manager Brad Ausmus said Norris will throw a bullpen session, likely Sunday or Monday. He'll make one rehab start before rejoining the club, Ausmus added. Norris is 1-0 with a 4.85 ERA in four appearances with Detroit after spending two months with Triple-A Toledo.

2B Ian Kinsler hit his third leadoff homer of the season on Friday. He ripped an 0-1 pitch over the left-field wall off Kansas City's Ian Kennedy for his 17th homer of the season. It was also his 35th career leadoff homer, tying him with Barry Bonds for eighth place in major league history. Kinsler added a bunt single and scored another run in the seventh inning when the Tigers took a 4-2 lead.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann is showing improvement as he continues to recover from a right neck strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 1. "He said his shoulder feels good," manager Brad Ausmus said. Zimmermann will make a rehab start before he rejoins the rotation. "I don't think he'll need anything more than that," Ausmus said. Zimmermann is 9-4 with a 3.95 ERA in 15 starts.

LF Justin Upton was placed on the bereavement list Thursday. Upton is eligible to return Sunday. "He needs to take the time that's necessary for him," manager Brad Ausmus said.

LF Justin Upton missed Friday's game after being placed on the bereavement list on Thursday. He will not return for at least one more game. "He needs to take the time that's necessary for him," manager Brad Ausmus said. Upton has been one of baseball's biggest disappointment this season after signing a six-year, $132 million contract with Detroit. He batted .235 with nine homers and 38 RBIs in 85 games before the All-Star break while striking out 112 times. The club is hopeful Upton's bat will finally heat up when he returns.

RHP Mike Pelfrey is scheduled to start the second game of the three-game weekend series against Kansas City. The team's No. 4 starter was 2-8 with a 4.58 ERA before the All-Star break but is coming off two strong outings. He held Tampa Bay to one run in 6 1/3 innings, then gave up one run at Toronto in six innings. But the Tigers only scored one run in those games and Pelfrey wound up with a no-decision and a loss. He's 1-3 with a 5.35 ERA in seven career starts against Kansas City, including a loss in April in which he gave up three earned runs in five innings and allowed 13 batters to reach base.