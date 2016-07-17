RHP Michael Fulmer will try to pick up where he left off in his first post-All-Star break appearance on Sunday. Fulmer, who faces Kansas City, has won eight of his last nine decisions to emerge as a prime candidate for the American League Rookie of the Year award. He has not allowed more than one earned run in his last nine outings. The only loss during that span came against the Royals, when he pitched 5 2/3 innings and issued a season-high four walks. He's 2-0 with a 1.04 ERA in three starts at Comerica Park.

RF J.D. Martinez had a CT scan that revealed that his fractured right elbow is healing ahead of schedule. He's still experiencing some pain when throwing and there's no timetable for when he might begin a rehab stint or return to action. "That's the million dollar question," he said. Martinez was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 17 after running into a wall in Kansas City chasing a foul ball. "It feels better," he said. "Every day, I can do a little bit more."

LHP Daniel Norris is expected to make a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Monday, manager Brad Ausmus announced. Norris was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 5 with a right oblique strain. If all goes well, he could return to the rotation as early as next weekend. He is 1-0 with a 4.85 ERA in four appearances, including three starts, with Detroit.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann threw out to 140 feet on Saturday as he continues his recovery from a right neck strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list. Zimmermann is expected to throw a bullpen session on Monday and make at least one rehab start before he's activated. "Everything feels good, everything feels really, really strong," he said. "My neck feels more loose. It was a good day (Friday), and a better day today." Zimmermann is 9-4 with a 3.95 ERA.

RHP Mike Pelfrey was awful in his first start after the All-Star break. His record dropped to 2-9 as he lasted just 1 2/3 innings against Kansas City, allowing five runs on four hits with four walks. He had given up just one run in each of his previous two outings. "I was pretty bad," Pelfrey said. "I was all over the place."