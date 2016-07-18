RF Steven Moya was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday. Moya provided a power boost when he was recalled in June after J.D. Martinez fractured his elbow, but then slumped. He had four hits in his last 30 at-bats. He also struggled mightily to field his position. “Part of it is he didn’t want to make a mistake,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of Moya’s fielding gaffes. “As a result, you become a little cautious.”

C James McCann has gone hitless in his last 12 games, dipping his average to .199. He’s 0-for-8 in his first two starts since the All-Star break, but Tigers manager Brad Ausmus will let the second-year catcher work through his problems. “He doesn’t show a lot of stress,” Ausmus said. “Generally, he stays positive, which is good because that can be the hardest part.”

LHP Matt Boyd will make his seventh start of the season Monday against Minnesota. He is still seeking his first victory, though he pitched well in his last outing, holding Toronto to one run on four hits in five innings while winding up with a no-decision. Boyd has a 1-2 record with a 3.11 ERA in eight career outings at Comerica Park, including seven starts. The start could impact whether Boyd remains in the rotation when Jordan Zimmermann and Daniel Norris are ready to come off the 15-day disabled list.

RHP Michael Fulmer’s streak of nine straight starts allowing no more than one earned run ended Sunday. However, he lasted eight innings against Kansas City and allowed just two runs on six hits with five strikeouts. The Rookie of the Year Award candidate ended up with a no-decision. “I just tried to pitch to contact,” Fulmer said. “I knew I had to go deep in the game today because the bullpen was taxed yesterday. My goal was seven innings, so to run me back out there in the eighth was pretty cool.”

LF Justin Upton was activated from the bereavement list Sunday and immediately reinserted into the lineup. He went 0-for-4, though he did reach on an error and steal a base. Upton served the minimum three days on the bereavement list and missed two games. Upton’s batting average dropped to .232.