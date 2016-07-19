RHP Michael Fulmer will have his innings limited in some fashion, but Detroit manager Brad Ausmus will try to keep the rookie phenom in the rotation. Fulmer pitched eight efficient innings against Kansas City on Sunday, upping his season total to 84 2/3 innings with the Tigers along with 15 1/3 innings in the minors. He tossed 124 2/3 innings in the minors last season and 98 1/3 in 2014. "We don't have a set ceiling in terms on innings," Ausmus said. "We're going to be careful with him. We'll push him back when we can, skip him when we can. Hopefully, we'll get him through the entire season."

RHP Warwick Saupold was activated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday. Saupold was placed on the DL June 1 with a right groin strain suffered when covering first base. He made five relief appearances with the Tigers, going 1-1 with a 10.80 ERA. Saupold is 3-1 with a 2.43 ERA in 12 minor league appearances, including seven starts. Detroit has six right-handed relievers on the current 25-man roster, so there was no room for Saupold.

LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) pitched four innings during a rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Monday. He gave up one run on five hits and struck out four while throwing 67 pitches. Norris could return to the Tigers' rotation this weekend against the Chicago White Sox. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 5.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (right neck strain) threw 25 pitches without any pain during a bullpen session Monday. He'll throw another bullpen Thursday, then head out for a rehab start early next week. Zimmermann was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. His potential return later this month or early August would greatly enhance a rotation that has only two reliable arms -- Justin Verlander and rookie sensation Michael Fulmer.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will make his 15th start this season Tuesday, but only out of desperation. The Tigers would prefer to relegate Sanchez to non-pressure relief situations but injuries to Jordan Zimmermann and Daniel Norris have temporarily put him back in the rotation. He gave up 12 earned runs over 8 1/3 innings in two July starts prior to the All-Star break. He's traditionally pitched well against Minnesota, Tuesday's opponent. He's 4-3 with a 2.32 ERA in 13 career outings against them.