C James McCann got the only hit that Twins starter Tommy Milone allowed through the first eight innings on Tuesday, a third-inning single. That was McCann's first hit since Juy 8, snapping an 0-for-12 skid. It didn't end well for McCann, who struck out his last two at-bats, including a ninth-inning, bases-loaded situation. He's hitting just .200 for the season.

1B Miguel Cabrera entered Wednesday's game batting .208 with no homers and two RBIs in July. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said there's nothing physically wrong with the slugger. "He's just not swinging the bat well right now," he said. "It's nothing different than what happens to other hitters, it just happens to Miguel Cabrera less often than it does with other hitters."

RHP Justin Verlander has won seven of his last nine decisions and will try to keep that momentum going against Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon. He held Kansas City to one earned run and struck out 10 in seven innings while winning his first start after the All-Star break on Friday. Verlander also had a 10-strikeout performance against the Twins on May 18. He's 16-8 with a 3.14 ERA in 31 career starts against Minnesota.

2B Ian Kinsler went hitless for the second straight night on Tuesday. He had hit safely in seven of his previous eight games. Kinsler came into the night tied for second in the American League with 75 runs scored and tied for fourth with 35 multi-hit games. His average has dropped to .290, but he has a .308 average in 65 career at-bats against Minnesota's Ervin Santana, Wednesday's scheduled starter.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (right neck strain) will throw his second bullpen session this week on Thursday. If all goes well, he'll make a rehab start on Sunday.

RHP Anibal Sanchez had his finest start of the season on Tuesday but still wound up losing his 11th game. Sanchez struck out a season-high 10 batters against the Twins, including three apiece in the fifth and sixth innings. He gave up just one earned run until the seventh, when the first two batters reached and he was removed. Both runners came around to score. It's uncertain whether Sanchez will make another start, since Daniel Norris could be activated from the 15-day disabled lists this weekend.