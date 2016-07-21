RF Tyler Collins was a late scratch Wednesday due to neck spasms. He did not start the previous two games after starting throughout the weekend series against Kansas City. Collins was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday and promptly homered in his first game back. He is platooning with Mike Aviles in right while J.D. Martinez recovers from a fractured elbow.

LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) will make at least one more rehab start before coming off the disabled list. He pitched four innings during a rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Monday, giving up one run on five hits while striking out four. He has been out since July 5.

1B Miguel Cabrera had two singles on Wednesday as he tries to shake his recent doldrums. Cabrera does not have a home run and has driven in just two runs in July. "He's just not swinging the bat well right now," manager Brad Ausmus said prior to the game. "It's nothing different than what happens to other hitters, it just happens to Miguel Cabrera less often than it does with other hitters."

RHP Justin Verlander had another solid start Wednesday, but it went to waste. He gave up just one run -- a first-inning homer to Minnesota's Joe Mauer -- and struck out nine in Detroit's 4-1 loss. Verlander, who has won seven of his last nine decisions, allowed only one more hit after Mauer's homer but came away with a no-decision. "Offense comes and goes," Verlander said. "I think if you pitch consistently over the long term, you're going to win a lot of games. Our offense is going to bounce back."

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will throw his second bullpen session of the week on Thursday. If all goes well, he will make a rehab start on Sunday. Zimmermann was placed on the 15-day disabled list early this month with a right neck strain. He is 9-4 with a 3.95 ERA in 15 starts, but he gave up 11 earned runs in his last two starts before he was sidelined.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will start Sunday's game against the White Sox in Chicago. Sanchez had his finest start of the season against Minnesota on Tuesday but still wound up losing his 11th game. Sanchez struck out a season-high 10 batters against the Twins, including three apiece in the fifth and sixth innings. The team's brass decided to give LHP Daniel Norris another rehab start before he is activated from the 15-day disabled list, leaving Sanchez in the rotation for at least one more start. Sanchez returned to the rotation when Norris and RHP Jordan Zimmermann were injured.

RHP Mike Pelfrey will try to bounce back from a woeful outing in the first game of a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Pelfrey was knocked out in the second inning against Kansas City on Saturday after giving up five runs on four hits with four walks. He has not fared well in the past against the White Sox, going 1-5 with a 5.81 ERA, but that victory came this season. Pelfrey could be in a danger of losing his starting job when RHP Jordan Zimmermann and LHP Daniel Norris come off the disabled list.