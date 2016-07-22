FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 23, 2016 / 4:15 AM / a year ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF J.D. Martinez (elbow) took batting practice Thursday for the first time since he went on the disabled list June 17. The Tigers had yet to determine when he will begin a rehab assignment.

1B Miguel Cabrera hit his 19th homer Thursday against the White Sox. He snapped a homerless streak of 16 games. He also recorded his 26th

2B Ian Kinsler hit his 20th home run and went 3-for-4 Thursday against the White Sox, his second drive in as many games. He has at least 20 homers in a season for the first time since 2011. Kinsler has hit six home runs in July.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (neck) threw a bullpen Thursday and could make a rehab start Sunday at Triple-A Toledo. He has been on the disabled

RHP Mike Pelfrey allowed a run and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings Thursday against the White Sox to earn his first road victory of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.36 ERA away in 10 starts from home.

