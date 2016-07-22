OF J.D. Martinez (elbow) took batting practice Thursday for the first time since he went on the disabled list June 17. The Tigers had yet to determine when he will begin a rehab assignment.

1B Miguel Cabrera hit his 19th homer Thursday against the White Sox. He snapped a homerless streak of 16 games. He also recorded his 26th

2B Ian Kinsler hit his 20th home run and went 3-for-4 Thursday against the White Sox, his second drive in as many games. He has at least 20 homers in a season for the first time since 2011. Kinsler has hit six home runs in July.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (neck) threw a bullpen Thursday and could make a rehab start Sunday at Triple-A Toledo. He has been on the disabled

RHP Mike Pelfrey allowed a run and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings Thursday against the White Sox to earn his first road victory of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.36 ERA away in 10 starts from home.