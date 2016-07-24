LHP Matt Boyd allowed three runs (one earned) in 4 1/3 innings Saturday against the White Sox. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in his last five starts. His ERA is 4.63 for the season.

LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) allowed six runs (five earned) in 4 2/3 innings in a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Toledo.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia made his third consecutive start. Manager Brad Ausmus said he wants to give Saltalamacchia some starts though C James McCann is healthy. Saltalamacchia went 0 for 3 as his batting average dropped to .188.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (right neck strain) is expected to pitch Sunday in a rehab assignment for Triple-A Toledo.

LF Justin Upton hit his 11th home run Saturday against the White Sox. Six of his home runs have been solo shots.