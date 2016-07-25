FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Bruce Rondon (3-2) suffered his second loss of the season and his first since July 4 as the Tigers fell short 5-4 against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon. Rondon had not allowed a run against the White Sox since July 24, 2013. His ERA for the season increased to 5.68.

RHP Buck Farmer was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to serve as the Tigers' 26th player in Sunday's second game. Farmer, 25, went 0-0 with a 3.94 ERA in 10 appearances earlier this season. He is 0-5 with a 7.13 ERA in 28 career appearances, including seven starts.

RHP Justin Verlander (9-6, 3.74 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday's series opener against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Verlander is 3-5 with a 3.16 ERA in 13 career starts versus Boston. At Fenway, he is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA in eight starts. He has 14 quality starts this season, including his most recent outing in which he limited the Minnesota Twins to one run on two hits in eight innings.

RHP Anibal Sanchez did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Chicago White Sox after allowing four runs on 10 hits in six innings. Sanchez walked none and struck out five. "The first two innings, the location wasn't there," Sanchez said. "In the third inning, I started putting the ball in the spot, and the results were different. Location was everything."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
