SS Jose Iglesias hit his first career homer at Fenway Park, a two-run, go-ahead shot in the sixth inning Monday. Iglesias, a former top prospect with the Red Sox, played three seasons with the team before being traded to Detroit in the deal that landed Jake Peavy in Boston. His homer came on an 0-1 fastball that he crushed clear over the Green Monster in left field. "It's Fenway Park. It's a very fun atmosphere," Iglesias said. "When I was here, I never had the opportunity to do that. I was really happy to do it against them." It was his fourth homer of the year and first since June 28.

RF J.D. Martinez (fractured right elbow) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. He will spend two games as the designated hitter and might play in the outfield on Friday, manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Buck Farmer was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Monday. Farmer was called up as the 26th man for Detroit's doubleheader Sunday, but he did not pitch in either game. He is 0-0 with a 3.94 ERA in 10 appearances this season.

LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Erie, and he will start Thursday. Norris has been on the disabled list since July 5.

RHP Justin Verlander earned his first win at Fenway Park in nearly seven years Monday, pitching six one-run innings. Verlander (10-6) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out five. "(On a) hot and muggy night, he did another excellent job," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. The 2011 American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner hadn't won at Fenway since striking out eight over four scoreless innings in a 2-0 win Aug. 13, 2009.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (neck strain) will make his next rehab start Friday with Toledo. He has been sidelined since July 1.

CF Cameron Maybin (rest) was not in the lineup for the second straight game Monday. Maybin was 2-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout Saturday against the White Sox, a game that was suspended and completed Sunday. The 29-year-old is batting .325/.392/.392 with two home runs and 26 RBIs in 58 games.

CF Cameron Maybin (back) was out of the lineup for a third straight game on Tuesday. One of his rib heads popped out and was put back in place, the Detroit Free Press reported.

RHP Mike Pelfrey hopes to continue his recent trend of one-run outings Tuesday at Boston. Pelfrey (3-9, 4.78 ERA) has given up exactly one run in three of his last four starts, the outlier being a five-run defeat July 16 against Kansas City. Pelfrey is 1-1 with a 1.71 ERA in three career starts against Boston, with Michael Martinez (3-for-7, one homer, four RBIs) hitting him well and Hanley Ramirez (10-for-53, one homer, three RBIs, eight strikeouts) struggling.