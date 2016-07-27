RHP Michael Fulmer makes his first career start against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday. While the 23-year-old has never pitched at baseball's oldest ballpark, Fulmer (9-2, 2.41 ERA) has done some of his best work on the road this season, going 7-2 with a 2.80 ERA in 11 starts away from Comerica Park. However, his last start wasn't one of those instances, as Fulmer gave up a career-worst-tying five runs (four earned) on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts in five innings during a no-decision against the White Sox. That bumpy start followed a solid stretch in which Fulmer hadn't surrendered more than two runs in 10 consecutive starts.

RF J.D. Martinez (fractured right elbow) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, going 1-for-5 with an RBI. The plan was for Martinez to serve as the designated hitter for two games before possibly playing in the outfield Friday. Martinez, batting .286/.358/.520 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs in 65 games, hasn't played for Detroit since June 16.

LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Erie on Tuesday. He is scheduled to start Thursday against Reading. Norris has made two rehab starts since July 18, going 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA and seven strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. Norris, 1-0 with a 4.85 ERA in four games (three starts) with the Tigers, hasn't pitched in the majors since July 4.

1B Miguel Cabrera hit his 20th homer of the season Tuesday, a two-run shot into the bullpens in right field in the first inning. Cabrera, a two-time American League MVP, now has eight seasons of 20 or more homers with Detroit -- third in club history behind Norm Cash (11) and Al Kaline (nine). It was his 428th career homer, breaking a tie with recent Hall of Fame inductee Mike Piazza for 48th on the all-time home runs list.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez navigated another tough save situation with ease Tuesday, setting down the heart of Boston's order in the ninth for his 29th save. Rodriguez opposed the same trio of hitters -- Dustin Pedroia, Xander Bogaerts and David Ortiz -- with the game hanging in the balance Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday, he retired Pedroia but allowed the tying run to reach on Bogaerts' single. In the next at-bat, he forced Ortiz to ground into a game-ending double play. "I'm very comfortable with him in a save situation," manager Brad Ausmus said of Rodriguez, who has converted all but one of his save situations this year and has a 2.63 ERA.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (neck strain) will make his next rehab start Friday with Triple-A Toledo against Gwinnett. He pitched four scoreless innings while throwing 50 pitches (38 strikes) in his first rehab start Sunday. Zimmermann, 9-4 with a 3.95 ERA in 15 starts with the Tigers, last pitched in the majors June 30.

CF Cameron Maybin (back) was out of the lineup for a third straight game Tuesday. One of Maybin's rib heads popped out and was put back in place. "Just want to be smart," Maybin told the Detroit Free Press. "It's feeling much better." Maybin is likely to miss Wednesday's series finale at Boston and may remain out until Friday against Houston. He is batting .325/.392/.392 with two home runs and 26 RBIs in 58 games.

RHP Mike Pelfrey pitched five innings, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks with a strikeout in a no-decision Tuesday at Boston. Pelfrey allowed a third-inning, three-run homer by DH David Ortiz, snapping his streak of 47 1/3 innings in which he hadn't allowed a home run on the road.