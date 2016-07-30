FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 30, 2016 / 3:48 AM / a year ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique strain) made a rehab start for Double-A Erie on Thursday, and he allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings. Norris, 1-0 with a 4.85 ERA in four games (three starts) with the Tigers, hasn't pitched in the majors since July 4.

LHP Daniel Norris (right oblique) will return to the rotation next week, but the team hasn't announced a date.

LHP Cesar Ramos was signed Friday to a Triple-A contract.

CF Cameron Maybin returned to Detroit's lineup on Friday night after missing three games in Boston with a rib injury.

