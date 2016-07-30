LHP Matt Boyd was stunned by giving up a two-run homer in the first inning Friday night but settled down well enough to last five innings and square his record at 2-2. “It was a little bit of a struggle for him,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He had trouble commanding the ball. He got behind a lot of hitters. But he was able to muscle through five and get the win. That’s the upside. But he wasn’t as crisp as in some of the other outings we’ve seen him.” Boyd allowed four hits in five innings but two were homers good for three runs. “The boys were swinging it really well,” Boyd said. “Great ‘D’ too. You never want to start out by putting your team in a hole.”

RF J.D. Martinez continues his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo and was a game-time decision Friday night whether to start in right field or DH. “It’s really going to be day to day,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “At some point he’ll start playing right field based on how he feels.” Martinez has been out since June 17 with a broken right bone in his elbow. Ausmus said he could be back soon. “I don’t expect (the full 20-day rehab assignment). Maybe, at the end (of this homestand in a week), there’s a chance (he could return). I can’t guarantee it, but there’s a chance.”

RHP Alex Wilson continues to pitch well in long relief for the Tigers. He’s been excellent since the All-Star break and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings Friday night in Detroit’s 14-6 victory over Houston. Wilson came on to start the sixth and got four outs before being removed. He didn’t allow a runner and struck out one. “He’s been good,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He can pitch in that role, the sixth, seventh inning. I know the spread between our runs and theirs was a little bit much but still at that point in the game you got to get to the eighth and ninth inning and then make a lead that you’re comfortable with so he did a nice job.”

RF Tyler Collins is hitting much better the second time around with Detroit than the first time and then with the Toledo Mud Hens. Collins had a three-run homer plus a triple Friday night, his home run capping a seven-run second that gave the Tigers a 9-2 lead. “The better he plays,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “the more we have to think about keeping him. He seems to be learning to slow the game down a little bit.” Collins is likely to return to Toledo when RF J.D. Martinez comes off the disabled list, which could happen next week. But Detroit may decided two multi-position players (Mike Aviles and Andrew Romine) are redundant.

LHP Daniel Norris has rejoined the Tigers but won’t be activated until he gets slotted back into the rotation next week. ”We’ve decided,“ manager Brad Ausmus said of when Norris will start, ”I‘m just not ready to tell you. I want to see what Zimm (RHP Jordan Zimmermann) does (on his rehab assignment).‘’ Norris started Thursday night for Erie and allowed three runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings. “The ball was coming out of my hand really good,” Norris said.

LHP Cesar Ramos, who pitched some for Texas this season, has agreed to terms on a minor-league contract with Detroit and was assigned to Triple-A Toledo. He pitched 16 times for the Rangers (four starts) and was 3-3 with a 6.04 ERA. He also started three games for Round Rock, Texas’ Triple-A team.

CF Cameron Maybin returned to Detroit’s lineup on Friday night after missing three games in Boston with a rib injury.