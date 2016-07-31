C James McCann isn't having the prettiest of seasons at the bat but his game-calling remains solid and he picked up a timely hit Saturday night, a two-out single to left with two out in the bottom of the ninth that tied the score 2-2. "I'm sure he feels good about it," manager Brad Ausmus said, "especially going down to two strikes. He swung at a ball up and then had that half swing, and then bared down, fought a ball off and then gets the game-tying hit. He should feel good about it. He should feel good about the game he called with Justin (Verlander) on the mound." McCann pinch-hit a home run Friday night against Houston.

RHP Justin Verlander will get an extra day of rest before his next start, but not because he went nine innings Saturday night. His turn would normally come up Thursday against the Chicago White Sox but manager Brad Ausmus is pushing back to Friday against the New York Mets. "He didn't get an extra day's rest with this off day," Ausmus said. "I want him to get an extra day of rest. So it won't be him Thursday." Verlander threw 116 pitches, 20 in the ninth, and saw a defeat turned into a win when the Tigers rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth. Verlander (11-6) gave up two runs in the top of the ninth after retiring 22 of 23 batters. "Didn't look like we were going to win the game," Verlander said. "Obviously I was shouldering the blame for that. Man, our boys battled. Two outs, man. Two-out lightning. Beautiful thing. Tough there in the ninth. I felt like I made some really good pitches, too. You've got to tip your cap to those guys, Altuve and Correa in particular. They put some really tough pitches in play and got hits out of it."

RHP Jordan Zimmermann came out of his second rehab start physically sound but is not yet ready to return to Detroit's rotation. "He feels healthy, but didn't feel sharp," manager Brad Ausmus said. "We're not sure yet. We're going to have him throw a couple sides up here, and see if he can straighten himself out mechanically. And if he can, then we'll just start him here. And after those couple sides, he feels like he needs more game time, at the minor league level, then we'll do that. We don't know yet." Zimmermann has been out since July 1 with a neck strain. He threw 80 pitches in his last rehab appearance. "I think we're past being concerned about the injury," Ausmus said. "We want him feeling good, too. When I say good, I mean from a baseball perspective." There's no timetable for him to return to the rotation."

RHP Anibal Sanchez will start Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox as the mystery around Detroit's rotation slowly gets solved. Sanchez pitched well in his last outing -- after giving up four runs in the first two innings. It is widely anticipated he'll be returning to the bullpen when LHP Daniel Norris and RHP Jordan Zimmermann return to Detroit's rotation from the disabled list.

CF Cameron Maybin loves Comerica Park. Maybin has played 31 games at home this season and the Detroit Tigers' center fielder is hitting .402 there. Maybin scored Detroit's first run of a 3-2 victory Saturday night, scampering home from first when 2B Jose Altuve dropped 1B Miguel Cabrera's towering popup for an error with two out.