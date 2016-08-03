RF J.D. Martinez's return is imminent. Martinez (right elbow fracture) batted .310 with three RBIs in his first six rehab games at Triple-A Toledo. "If all goes well, we'll probably have him back before the end of the series," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

LHP Drake Britton, a minor-leaguer for the Tigers, was suspended 50 games after testing positive for amphetamines.

LHP Daniel Norris was activated off the 15-day DL on Tuesday and optioned to Toledo.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will come off the 15-day disabled list and start Thursday's matinee, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus announced. Zimmermann, who is 9-4 with a 3.95 ERA, has missed a month with a right neck strain.