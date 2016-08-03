FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 3, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF J.D. Martinez's return is imminent. Martinez (right elbow fracture) batted .310 with three RBIs in his first six rehab games at Triple-A Toledo. "If all goes well, we'll probably have him back before the end of the series," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

LHP Drake Britton, a minor-leaguer for the Tigers, was suspended 50 games after testing positive for amphetamines.

LHP Daniel Norris was activated off the 15-day DL on Tuesday and optioned to Toledo.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will come off the 15-day disabled list and start Thursday's matinee, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus announced. Zimmermann, who is 9-4 with a 3.95 ERA, has missed a month with a right neck strain.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.