RHP Michael Fulmer continues his push for the Rookie of the Year award when he opposes the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Fulmer has taken no-decisions in his last three outings despite posting two quality starts in that span. He faced the White Sox on July 22 and gave up four earned runs in five innings, including a three-run homer to Justin Morneau. That was most earned runs he's given up in his last 12 starts.

RF J.D. Martinez will come off the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday, according to manager Brad Ausmus. Martinez suffered in right elbow fracture in mid-June when he crashed into a wall in Kansas City. He batted .303 with five RBI in seven rehab games with Triple-A Toledo, including a 1-for-4 outing with two RBI on Tuesday. He was hitting .286 with 12 homers and 39 RBI prior to the injury.

LHP Drake Britton, a minor-leaguer for the Tigers, was suspended 50 games after testing positive for amphetamines.

LHP Daniel Norris was activated off the 15-day DL on Tuesday and optioned to Toledo.

LHP Daniel Norris was activated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. Norris was placed on the DL July 5th with a right oblique strain. He made three rehab starts with the Mud Hens, allowing nine earned runs over 15 1/3 innings. The Tigers currently have a logjam at the back end of the rotation but Norris will be next in line if they need another starter. "A lot of it is out of his control," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He has to go down there and pitch well, he can't worry about what's happening in Detroit."

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will be activated from the 15-day disabled list and start Thursday's matinee against the Chicago White Sox, manager Brad Ausmus announced. Zimmermann, who is 9-4 with a 3.95 ERA, was placed on the DL retroactive to July 1 with a right neck strain. He has made two rehab starts with Triple-A Toledo. "He could probably go around 90 pitches," manager Brad Ausmus said of Zimmermann, who signed a five-year, $110M contract as a free agent during the offseason.

RHP Mike Pelfrey was placed on the 15-day disabled list after Tuesday's game with a lower back strain. He received promising news over the weekend after undergoing an MRI but his back locked up again on Tuesday. Pelfrey was taken out after five innings in his start on Sunday when his back tightened up. He has a 4-9 record and 4.76 ERA in 22 outings, including 21 starts. RHP Anibal Sanchez and LHP Matt Boyd will serve at the No. 4 and No. 5 starters with Pelfrey out.