RF J.D. Martinez (fractured right elbow) was activated from the 15-day disabled list but was not in Wednesday's starting lineup. He's expected to start Thursday's matinee. Martinez batted .278 with five RBIs during eight rehab games with Triple-A Toledo.

RHP Justin Verlander was named American League Pitcher of the Month for July. He compiled a 4-0 record with a 1.69 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings over six starts.