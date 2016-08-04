RHP Michael Fulmer held the White Sox to one run on five hits over 6 2/3 innings Wednesday but wound up with his fourth straight no-decision. The Rookie of the Year candidate was cruising until he gave up a solo home run to DH Justin Morneau in the seventh. Morneau also homered in Fulmer's only other start against the White Sox last month. Fulmer has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 12 of his 17 outings this year.

RF J.D. Martinez (fractured right elbow) was activated from the 15-day disabled list but was not in Wednesday's starting lineup. He's expected to start Thursday's matinee. Martinez batted .278 with five RBIs during eight rehab games with Triple-A Toledo.

RF J.D. Martinez was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday and promptly homered in a pinch-hitting appearance. His eighth-inning blast off White Sox ace Chris Sale proved to the game-winner in a 2-1 victory. Martinez, who fractured his elbow when he crashed into a wall at Kansas City on June 16, hit the first pitch he saw. His only other career pinch-hit homer came on May 19, 2014, against Cleveland. "That was probably the coolest moment of my career," he said of the Wednesday blast.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez escaped a bases-loaded jam to notch his 30th save in his 900th career appearance. He is the 25th pitcher in major league history to have 900 appearances. He retired White Sox C Dioner Navarro on a groundout to survive the shaky outing, his first since July 26. "He might have been a little rusty," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He hadn't pitched in about a week."

RHP Justin Verlander was named American League Pitcher of the Month for July. He compiled a 4-0 record with a 1.69 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings over six starts.

RHP Dustin Molleken was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Wednesday's game. He appeared in four games with Detroit, giving up four runs on 12 hits in 8 1/3 innings without getting a decision. He was recalled from the Mud Hens on July 4. He posted a 1-3 record and 3.45 ERA prior to joining the Tigers. Detroit will go with a seven-man bullpen for the time being.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will make his first start since June 30 on Thursday when he faces the White Sox. Zimmermann, who is 9-4 with a 3.95 ERA, was placed on the DL retroactive to July 1 with a right neck strain. He has made two rehab starts with Triple-A Toledo, and he also threw two bullpen sessions. "I feel like I'm slowly getting better," he said. "I feel like I'm good enough to pitch up here, and I'll be ready to go (Thursday)."