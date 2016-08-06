RHP Jordan Zimmermann received positive results from his MRI exam on Friday and may avoid going back on the disabled list. The MRI on Zimmermann’s right lat muscle came back clean, according to the Detroit Free Press. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday. Zimmermann (9-5) was rocked on Thursday against by the Chicago White Sox in his first start since coming off the 15-day disabled list. He allowed six runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings, his shortest outing this season, in the 6-3 loss. Zimmermann had been on the DL with a right neck strain since July 4 and hadn’t pitched in the majors since June 30.

