FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 6, 2016 / 3:56 AM / a year ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jordan Zimmermann received positive results from his MRI exam on Friday and may avoid going back on the disabled list. The MRI on Zimmermann’s right lat muscle came back clean, according to the Detroit Free Press. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday. Zimmermann (9-5) was rocked on Thursday against by the Chicago White Sox in his first start since coming off the 15-day disabled list. He allowed six runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings, his shortest outing this season, in the 6-3 loss. Zimmermann had been on the DL with a right neck strain since July 4 and hadn’t pitched in the majors since June 30.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will throw a bullpen session Sunday to test the condition of his right lat muscle, which bothered him in his 1 2/3-inning start Thursday. The disabled list remains a possibility.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.