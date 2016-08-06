LHP Blaine Hardy came up to Detroit from the minors for the third time this season Friday, having done a good job with Triple-A Toledo and because the Tigers needed a fresh left-hander for the New York Mets. "I know he's been pitching well from reports that I get on a daily basis," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He needs to do it here. It's one thing to pitch like that in Toledo. We need people to pitch like that here."

LHP Kyle Ryan was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Ryan is 4-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 38 appearances with the Tigers this season.

1B Miguel Cabrera drove in a run and scored one Friday night. 2B Ian Kinsler stole second and third with Cabrera at bat in the first and one out. You could see Cabrera was trying to hit something to the right side to get Kinsler in. He hit a high chopper to third, though, that was just slow enough to let Kinsler get across home safely. Cabrera hit a 1-2 changeup for a single leading off the fourth and scored when Victor Martinez hit a 1-0 changeup thrown by fireballing RHP Noah Syndergaard for a two-run homer.

RHP Justin Verlander faced a Mets' lineup that had seven left-handed batters -- and he gave up only four hits in six innings, striking out nine and walking one. He gave up a two-run homer but New York's other good scoring chance Friday night was unsuccessful in the second, when two leadoff singles were left on base. "The guy on the mound is really good," New York manager Terry Collins said of Verlander. "He knows how to pitch out of jams. He showed you that. You face a guy like Justin Verlander and you got a chance to get him, you better get him. Because if you don't and they settle in, they get you out."

2B Ian Kinsler wasted no time putting his scouting report on RHP Noah Syndergaard into action. Kinsler singled leading off in the first, then stole both second and third to set himself up to score when 1B Miguel Cabrera hit a high chopper to third. Syndergaard has pitched in 46 games in his two seasons in the majors and 47 bases have been stolen when he's on the mound. "(His delivery to the plate from the stretch) was long enough for me to be able to steal third off him," Kinsler said. "You obviously have done research on guys. And if you see something, you want to take advantage of it if you can."

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will throw a bullpen session Sunday to test the condition of his right lat muscle, which bothered him in his 1 2/3-inning start Thursday. The disabled list remains a possibility.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann got nothing negative out of an MRI on his tight right lat and will throw his usual between-starts bullpen Sunday. "The schedule remains the same," manager Brad Ausmus said Friday. "He'll throw Sunday and we'll go from there." Detroit could still put him on the disabled list, retroactive to Friday, if necessary. Zimmerman gave up six runs in 1 2/3 innings in his Thursday start against the Chicago White Sox.

CF Cameron Maybin remained out of Detroit's starting lineup Friday, still bothered by a left thumb he hurt trying to make a diving Wednesday night. "There's still some swelling in there," manager Brad Ausmus said. "We'll give him another day (off). Could be another two days, I'm not sure." Maybin remained in the game after hitting the turf and seeing his glove hand twist underneath his body. A sign it was sore was he bunted his last at-bat.