LHP Matt Boyd had five full counts on New York Mets' hitters Saturday night, one reason his pitch count ran up to 104 in the five innings he pitched. "He did a good job getting ahead of hitters," manager Brad Ausmus said, "but had a little bit of trouble finishing them off. But like he's done the last four or five starts, he's given us a chance to win the game." There's no question about Boyd making the start the next time his turn comes up.

3B Nick Castellanos is going to miss 4-6 weeks of playing time after suffering a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal in his left hand Saturday night when hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. He stayed in the game and eventually scored but was replaced by UT Mike Aviles in the top of fifth. Detroit called up 3B Casey McGehee from Triple-A Toledo to replace him on the roster. "I'd rather have Nick on the field, he's done a tremendous job for us," manager Brad Ausmus said. "Unfortunately injuries are a part of any sport. We do have a number of guys who can play third base. Casey McGehee, Mike Aviles, Andrew Romine. We do have bodies that can fill the void. And if they're hot with the bat, hopefully we won't miss (Nick) too much."

RHP Alex Wilson suffered a scare Saturday night when a line drive by pinch-hitter OF Michael Conforto hit him on the outside of the right knee and bounced away for a single. He stayed in and got a double play plus a groundout to second to end the inning. "I was a little concerned when Alex Wilson got hit that it was going to be one of those nights where we lose more guys," manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Bruce Rondon will be placed on the three-day paternity list. His wife is due to give birth on Monday.

LHP Daniel Norris reports to Detroit on Sunday but won't be activated until RHP Bruce Rondon is put on the paternity list. Rondon's wife is due to deliver a baby on Monday. Manager Brad Ausmus said Norris will be activated when Rondon is taken off the roster for three days and will start Tuesday in place of RHP Jordan Zimmermann.

LHP Kyle Ryan was brought back to Detroit on Saturday night with the placing of RHP Jordan Zimmermann on the disabled list for the second time since the end of June. Ryan was just sent down but the mandatory 10-dayi stay in the minors is waived when a pitcher is put on the disabled list.

1B Miguel Cabrera got an RBI double plus a two-run single Saturday night and upped his season's RBI total to 74. His two-run single finished a five-run fourth inning. "The one big inning, where we scored five runs, that was the game for us," manager Brad Ausmus said. "We didn't do a whole lot other than that. The two-RBI hit by Miggy to cap it off was probably the blow the helped the most."

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will throw a bullpen Sunday to test the condition of his sore right lat muscle.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who managed to get only five batters out in his last start, was placed on the disabled list again following Saturday night's 6-5 victory over the New York Mets. "It was a combination of him playing catch and not feeling like we hoped he would," manager Brad Ausmus said. "And some precaution as well. We were figuring it probably was best we get him back at full strength rather than trying to fight through with him at 80 percent for a couple starts." The problem is general more than specific. "It's not so much in the lat," Ausmus said. "It's in the general area where it was previously. Put the kibosh on it now. There's no particular sharp pain when he throws, he just doesn't feel right. We're going to try to fix that."

CF Cameron Maybin did not start for the third straight game due to a sore left thumb.

CF Cameron Maybin was out of the starting lineup for the third straight game Saturday night, still bothered by a sore left thumb. Maybin was shooting for a return to the field Sunday but could be held out another day as a precaution.

3B Casey McGehee was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday night to replaced injured 3B Nick Castellanos on Detroit's roster. McGehee will initially get most of the playing time at third. "It will depend on who's hot or who's pitching," manager Brad Ausmus said. "Some combination of that. Casey McGehee is a guy that's proven, played well at the big league level, at times, and he's playing well down at Toledo. I don't have any hesitation playing him." McGehee was hitting .325 for the Mud Hens. He has had some notable hot spells during his career but is not a player with any power to speak of.