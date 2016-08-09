RHP Michael Fulmer allowed only two runs over seven innings Monday, but he ended up taking his first loss since June 17. The rookie gave up two runs in the second inning, and that was enough on a night when the Tigers lost 3-0. "Michael Fulmer wasn't as sharp as he has been in the past," manager Brad Ausmus said.

RF J.D. Martinez saw his five-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 performance at Seattle on Monday. Martinez faced three different Mariners pitchers and accounted for the final out of the game when he grounded out against Seattle closer Edwin Diaz.

RHP Bruce Rondon was placed on the three-day paternity list. His wife was expected to give birth on Monday.

LHP Daniel Norris is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season, and his second against Seattle, when the Tigers play the Mariners on Tuesday night. He was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

2B Ian Kinsler extended his hitting streak to seven games with a third-inning single Monday, one of only five hits the Tigers had in the game. Kinsler is hitting .444 (12-for-27) during the streak.

CF Cameron Maybin (thumb) took batting practice before Monday's game but still wasn't in the lineup. Maybin missed the Tigers' previous four games and is scheduled to undergo a second MRI on Tuesday. Tyler Collins got the start in center field Monday.

