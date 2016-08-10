RHP Jeff Ferrell, who had a 7.35 ERA in seven appearances at Triple-A this season and not pitched for the Tigers since last year, was designated for assignment Tuesday. The move was made to clear a spot for RHP Donn Roach, who was claimed off waivers. Ferrell made his major league debut last season and posted a 6.35 ERA in nine appearances with the Tigers.

RHP Alex Wilson survived a long fly ball that drifted just foul to turn in one of the biggest outings Tuesday in the Tigers' 6-5, 15-inning loss to Seattle. Wilson came on with the bases loaded in the sixth, and he gave up a towering shot off the bat of Seattle's Adam Lind that drifted just outside the foul pole. He then retired all three batters he faced to get out of the inning without any damage.

RHP Donn Roach was claimed off waivers by the Tigers from the Mariners and assigned to Triple-A Toledo. Roach had an 8.44 ERA in four appearances with Seattle. He was designated for assignment on Sunday.

LHP Blaine Hardy pitched three scoreless innings Tuesday night to keep the Tigers in the game in extra innings. Hardy came on in the ninth inning of a 4-4 tie and allowed two hits over three innings without giving up the game-winning run.

LHP Daniel Norris returned from Triple-A Toledo to throw a decent game Tuesday night, although he nearly unraveled in the sixth. Norris gave up three consecutive singles in the sixth and got pulled from the game, only to have reliever Alex Wilson clean up his mess without any damage on the scoreboard. Norris allowed two runs on seven hits over five-plus innings in his first action with the Tigers since July 4.

1B Miguel Cabrera hit his 26th home run of the season to lead off the third inning Tuesday at Seattle. It was his eighth home run over the past 19 games. During that same span, Cabrera is hitting .425 (31-for-73) and has driven in 23 runs. He had chances to do even more damage Tuesday night but ended up striking out to end the ninth inning and popping out with the bases loaded in the 14th.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez took his second loss in three days when he blew a save opportunity in the bottom of the 15th inning Tuesday at Seattle. Rodriguez gave up two runs after taking over with a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the 15th, though only one of the runs was earned.

RHP Justin Verlander is on quite a roll heading into his scheduled Wednesday night start at Seattle. Since July 2, Verlander is 5-0 with a 1.85 ERA. He hasn't lost a start since June 26, when he gave up eight runs to the Indians, an outing that left Verlander with a season ERA of 4.30. It is down to 3.52.

2B Ian Kinsler extended his hitting streak to eight games when he drove the first pitch of Tuesday's game down the left field line for a leadoff double. Kinsler, who went 1-for-5, is hitting .406 (13-for-32) during the streak.

CF Cameron Maybin (sprained left thumb) is scheduled to be placed on the 15-day disabled list, manager Brad Ausmus said before Tuesday's game. Maybin has been out since last Thursday, and Ausmus said that the most recent tests revealed a Grade 2 sprain.