C James McCann collected three RBIs Friday with a run-scoring double in the second and a two-run homer in the seventh. He now has 14 RBIs in his last 12 games after having 23 through his first 58 games of the year.

LHP Matt Boyd (3-2, 4.69) will make his 13th appearance overall and his 11th start of the season Saturday night at Texas. Boyd made a relief appearance Aug. 9 at Seattle, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless inning. His last start was Aug. 6 vs. New York (NL) as he picked up the win after giving up three runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts in five innings. Boyd has made three starts in his career vs. Texas and has a 0-3 record with a 7.63 ERA.

RHP Warwick Saupold was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to take SS Jose Iglesias' spot. Saupold was with the Tigers on Wednesday because RHP Bruce Rondon was on paternity leave. Saupold was optioned back to Toledo after the game, but was on the flight with the club from Seattle to Texas.

SS Jose Iglesias (left hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He suffered the injury running hard down the line after coming in to pinch hit Wednesday night in Seattle. Iglesias stayed in the game, with felt the hamstring tighten up after. Iglesias was initially in the lineup Friday after Thursday's day off before being a late scratch. "I came today to try to run, and it grabbed me," he said. "It feels sore."