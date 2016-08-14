LHP Matt Boyd improved to 4-2 and lowered his ERA to 4.16 by shutting out Texas for seven innings Saturday night. Boyd allowed two hits, struck out three and walked two in his 99-pitch outing. He beat Texas for the first time in his career after going 0-3 with a 7.63 ERA in his first three starts against the Rangers.

RHP Michael Fulmer (9-3, 2.43 ERA) makes his 19th start of the season Sunday at Texas. In his last outing Aug. 8, Fulmer recorded his third consecutive quality start, but suffered the loss at Seattle, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts in seven innings. This will be his first career start against the Rangers.

RHP Warwick Saupold was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

SS Dixon Machado, recalled from Triple-A Toledo, made his first start Saturday in place of SS Jose Iglesias (hamstring), who went on the 15-day disabled list Friday.

INF Dixon Machado was recalled from Triple-A Toledo. Machado played 117 games with the Mud Hens and hit .266 with 25 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 42 RBIs. He also subbed for an injured Jose Iglesias at the end of last season. "I feel confident because I played most of the games last September, so I know how it is playing every day," Machado said. "It is great, that experience of being up there. It helps me a lot. It helped me become a better player."

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (neck) has started a long-toss program in his attempts to get back on the mound after his latest trip to the disabled list. He previously spent a month on the DL before making one start Aug. 5 and going back on the next day. "I'm going to try to take this slow and not jump the gun like I did last time," he said. "I probably came back a hair too early and probably caused more problems than I could have if I had waited, slowed it down a little bit, but I tried to be a superhero and it kind of backfired a little bit."

3B Casey McGehee matched a career high with four hits Saturday, having done it seven times. He has hit safely in five of six games since being recaled Aug. 7, batting .346. The four hits matched the most by a Tiger this season.