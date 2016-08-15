RHP Michael Fulmer (10-3) added to his Rookie of the Year candidacy on Sunday. "He made a pretty good case for it today," manager Brad Ausmus said. Fulmer pitched his first career complete game and shutout, joining Phillies' Zach Eflin as only rookies with a shutout in 2016. Fulmer collected his 100th career strikeout when he struck out OF Shin-Soo Choo in the sixth inning. Fulmar notched his sixth scoreless outing of at least 6 innings pitched, becoming the first A.L. pitcher to have at least six such outings this year, and the first Tiger since Max Scherzer had seven in 2014.

RF J.D. Martinez hit his 100th career home runs and 76th as a Tiger in the seventh. He is batting .400 (17-41) with four doubles, three homers and three RBI in 11 games since returning from the disabled list.

LHP Daniel Norris (1-0, 4.00) is scheduled to make his sixth appearance and fifth start of the season Monday night vs. Kansas City. He received a no decision in his last start on Aug. 9 at Seattle, allowing one run on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 5 innings. Norris' only career start against the Royals came on August 12, 2015 at Kansas City, when he took a no decision after giving up four runs, three earned, on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

1B Miguel Cabrera hit the 435th home run of his career in the ninth Sunday, breaking a tie with Juan Gonzalez and Andruw Jones, and moving into sole possession of 44th place on the all-time list.

DH Victor Martinez hit his 21st home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth to get the Tigers on the board. He is now batting .396 (23-58) with three double, four homers and 11 RBIs in his last 15 games.