OF Steven Moya was recalled from Triple-A Toledo. In 26 games earlier this season with Detroit, Moya hit .258/.295/.517 with five homers and 11 RBIs. In 79 games at Toledo, he hit .272/.299/.489.

RHP Jeff Ferrell, designated for assignment by the Tigers on Aug. 9, was released Monday.

RHP Michael Fulmer will have his next start pushed back, but manager Brad Ausmus did not specify how many days. Fulmer tossed a complete-game shutout at Texas on Sunday. Ausmus called his decision to allow Fulmer to go the distance a "special case" since he had a shutout going and many friends and family in attendance. The leading candidate for the Rookie of the Year award leads the American League with a 2.25 ERA. "If he keeps throwing nine innings, he'll get pushed back every time," Ausmus said.

LHP Justin Wilson, who has been battling elbow and finger injuries, underwent an MRI in Dallas last week, and it revealed no damage. Wilson received a cortisone injection and should avoid going on the DL. He hasn't pitched since allowing two runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning at Seattle on Wednesday. "We opted to get it treated, give him a few days off and see if we could get him back to full health," manager Brad Ausmus said.

LHP Daniel Norris had control problems against Kansas City on Monday, issuing a career-high four walks in 5 1/3 innings. He also gave up six hits but allowed only two runs -- one earned -- though he committed the error that led to the Royals' first run. Norris was making his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Toledo. "That's probably the worst I've felt on the mound in a long time," he said. "It's hard to pinpoint anything. It's just one of those things where from the get-go I felt off (mechanically)."

1B Miguel Cabrera left the Monday game prior to the fifth inning due to a left biceps strain, but he might be able to start Tuesday.

1B Miguel Cabrera was out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the visiting Kansas City Royals, but manager Brad Ausmus still considers the 33-year-old slugger "day to day." Jarrod Saltalamacchia was inserted in the lineup in place of Cabrera, who strained his left biceps during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Royals. The Tigers' lone All-Star this season, Cabrera played only four innings Monday but was hurt in the first when his arm bent awkwardly after making contact with Kansas City right fielder Cheslor Cuthbert.

INF Erick Aybar was acquired by the Tigers from the Braves in exchange for INF Mike Aviles and minor league C Kade Scivicque.

RHP Mike Pelfrey, who said he has been pain-free for three days, will throw a side session on Friday. Pelfrey was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 3 due to a lower back strain. He has been playing catch since Friday. "It's just a matter of getting my arm back in shape," he said. Pelfrey, who is 4-9 with a 4.76 ERA, will make at least two rehab starts before he is activated, according to manager Brad Ausmus.