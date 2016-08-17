OF Steven Moya was recalled from Triple-A Toledo. In 26 games earlier this season with Detroit, Moya hit .258/.295/.517 with five homers and 11 RBIs. In 79 games at Toledo, he hit .272/.299/.489.

OF Steven Moya was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday but did not play. Moya has played 26 games with the Tigers this season, batting .258 with five homers and 11 RBIs. He slumped after the All-Star break and committed several defensive gaffes before he was demoted. He was batting .272 with 16 homers and 55 RBIs with the Mud Hens. He will give manager Brad Ausmus another power bat off the bench.

SS Erick Aybar was traded to Detroit on Tuesday for INF/OF Mike Aviles and minor league C Kade Scivicque. Aybar, 32, hit .242 with two homers and 26 RBIs in 97 games with the Braves after coming from Los Angeles in the deal that sent SS Andrelton Simmons to the Angels. Aybar got off to a show start, but hit .360 in his final 19 games with the Braves.

SS Erick Aybar was acquired by the Tigers from the Braves in exchange for UT Mike Aviles and a minor-leaguer on Tuesday. Aybar gives the Tigers a veteran infielder at a time of need, as SS Jose Iglesias and 3B Nick Castellanos are on the disabled list. Aybar had a .242 average with two homers and 26 RBI in 97 games with the Braves, but he was hitting .313 since the All-Star break. He is a career .274 hitter. GM Al Avila said the club needed more offense off the bench.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann threw 20 fastballs off the mound on Tuesday as he continues his recovery from a lower back strain. He will throw a bullpen session on Thursday and then a simulated game on Sunday. He will make multiple rehab starts, according to manager Brad Ausmus. During Detroit's last road trip, Zimmermann visited his physical therapist, who helped him unlock some tight muscles that were causing his discomfort. "It feels good knowing what the issue was and what we can do to stay on top of it," he said.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will try to bounce back from a woeful start in Texas when he faces Kansas City on Wednesday. Sanchez was shelled for eight runs on eight hits in four innings on Friday. Prior to that outing, he showed progress, holding the opponent in his previous two starts this month to one run apiece. He has had more trouble with right-handed batters this season, who are hitting .323 against him compared to .272 from left-handed batters. He is 6-4 with a 2.79 ERA in his career against the Royals.