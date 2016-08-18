LHP Blaine Hardy was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. In 15 appearances for Detroit this year, he has no decisions and a 4.96 ERA.

LF Tyler Collins left the Wednesday game due to a right knee contusion. He was hit on the knee by a Yordano Ventura fastball two innings earlier. Manager Brad Ausmus said X-rays were negative but the knee swelled up and Collins will likely sit out a few days. That could spur a roster move for another outfielder for the series against Boston this weekend.

1B Miguel Cabrera returned to the lineup Wednesday but went hitless in four at-bats. He hit into a crucial double play with the bases loaded in the seventh. Cabrera missed Tuesday's game and left Monday's game prior to the fifth inning with a left biceps strain. Cabrera initially sustained the injury a few weeks earlier, then aggravated it while reaching for an errant throw.

SS/3B Erick Aybar, who was acquired in trade with Atlanta on Tuesday, is glad to be back in a pennant race. "Atlanta was a different mindset because of the (rebuilding) phase up there," he said. "Coming here, it's a totally different mindset. You're trying to win."

SS Erick Aybar made his Tigers debut on Wednesday, batting second and playing shortstop. He went 0-for-3 with a walk. The veteran infielder was acquired from the Braves in exchange for UT Mike Aviles and a minor-leaguer on Tuesday. Aybar will see action in at least two positions, as SS Jose Iglesias and 3B Nick Castellanos are on the disabled list. He was hitting .313 since the All-Star break prior to the trade. "In baseball, it's not how you start, it's how you finish," he said.

RHP Anibal Sanchez took a no-hitter into the seventh inning on Wednesday but wound up with a no-decision. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer broke up his no-hit bid with a two-out double. Sanchez gave up just the one hit and two walks while striking out eight in seven innings. Sanchez was coming off a woeful outing at Texas in which he allowed eight runs in four innings. He has pitched well lately at Comerica Park, posting a 1.67 ERA over his past four starts there.

LF Justin Upton was not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game. He has just three hits in his last 42 at-bats, dropping his season average to .226, and he's gone homerless in August. "His bat's not slow, he's out of sync mechanically," manager Brad Ausmus said. "His timing is off."

LF Justin Upton was not in the lineup Wednesday, but he entered in the eighth inning when Tyler Collins departed with an injury. He struck out in his lone plate appearance and also misplayed a triple by Raul Mondesi. Upton has struggled most of the season and has gone from bad to worse over the past two weeks. He has just three hits in his past 43 at-bats. Upton had started every game since July 17. His average has dropped to .226, and he is homerless in August. "His bat's not slow, he's out of sync mechanically," manager Brad Ausmus said.