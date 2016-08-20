RHP Michael Fulmer will get moved back more than just one day before making his next start.

RHP Michael Fulmer got ambushed early Friday night, giving up two-run home runs in the first inning to David Ortiz and Jackie Bradley Jr. "He left a couple of pitches up in the first inning that Ortiz and Bradley were able to get a hold of," manager Brad Ausmus said. "But he was bound to have an outing like this at some point. He couldn't continue to be as dominant as he was on an every-five-day basis." Aumsus will give his precocious rookie extra rest time before his next start. Detroit has a day off Monday so all the Tigers' starters will get an extra day, with Fulmer being pushed back an additional day or two as the club tries to keep his innings total down as much as it can. "We have it plotted out probably through the next week and a half," Ausmus said. "To the next off day (after Monday)." It may be as many as three, possibly four, extra days off for Fulmer because Ausmus said he couldn't remember exactly how much extra time Fulmer would get, which normally means the manager knows, he just doesn't want to say.

RF J.D. Martinez has a 10-game hitting streak after swatting a two-run homer in the second inning Friday night and lining a single to left his second time up. "He had great at-bats," Boston manager John Farrell said. Both hits came off Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello. "J.D.'s better than me, that's what I saw," Porcello cracked. "The third at-bat I basically was emptying the tank on him. Doing my best to throw my best fastballs and not let him do what he did in the first inning. He spoiled all those and drew a walk."

RHP Bruce Rondon is consistently only in that he's inconsistent. Rondon came in with two on and two out in the sixth inning Friday night and got the third out on a ground ball. He stayed in to pitch the seventh and gave up three straight hits at the beginning of the inning, the last a two-run double, before finally getting three outs in a row. He gets swings and misses on his slider and changeup but his fastball sometimes flattens out and gets pounded.

1B Miguel Cabrera keeps reaching milestones as his career lengthens. Cabrera drove in his 1,000th run for Detroit on Thursday with an RBI single in the eighth. Only 10 other Tigers have at least that many RBIs in a Detroit uniform. Research by Elias Sports Bureau reveals the 523 runs Cabrera drove in with the Marlins makes him only the seventh player in major league history to drive in at least 500 runs with one franchise and 1,000 with another.

CF Cameron Maybin took 30 swings off a tee Thursday. "Best case scenario," manager Brad Ausmus said of his return, "maybe when we get back from Minnesota (next Friday)." He hasn't played since Aug. 3.

RHP Mark Lowe hardly ever pitches in tight games any more, with Friday night being a prime example of why. Lowe came in for the eighth inning trying to keep Boston's lead at 8-2. He struck out two -- but also gave up three hits plus a walk. The last hit was a two-run double, expanding the Red Sox lead to 10-2. Lowe's ERA is 7.99.