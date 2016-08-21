C James McCann led off the third inning with his 10th home run of the season Saturday night. His next at-bat, though, McCann grounded into a double play with runners on first and second and nobody out. Manager Brad Ausmus is not displeased with the youngster's performance in his second big league season. "His average is down," Ausmus said, "but his production is good. I certainly would never say a year at the major league level from a defensive pitch selection standpoint is a step backwards. That experience is vital."

RHP Michael Fulmer will be on and off the league ERA leaderboard the rest of the season as Detroit tries to keep a lid on the number of innings he pitches. Fulmer gave up six runs to Boston in 5 2/3 innings Friday night but his 2.58 ERA is still best in the league. He is attempting to become the first rookie to lead the AL in ERA since Detroit's Mark Fidrych (2.34) in 1976. Fulmer will not start until late next week. "I can't remember which day Fulmer's pitching," the Dartmouth-educated Ausmus said. "I'm not sure if it's Friday or Saturday. I'll tell you Sunday."

3B Nick Castellanos is still weeks away from returning but his fractured bone in his left hand is getting better. "He got an X-ray Friday," manager Brad Ausmus said. "It showed healing. But I think at this point it's what (pain) he can tolerate. I can't give you a long-range projection." Castellanos still has the hand firmly bandaged (but not in a cast) and is trying to maintain some semblance of physical condition. He's doing some throwing -- but somebody else is doing the catching.

SS Dixon Machado was optioned by the Tigers to Triple-A Toledo. He went 1-for-9 in four games for Detroit.

LHP Daniel Norris allowed eight hits in five innings Saturday night but would have gone out for the sixth were it not for a rain delay of more than an hour. "Norris was good," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He had trouble repeating his delivery at times but really, if it weren't for the rain, he would have gone back out for the sixth, so it's a good start for him. He's really always given us a chance to win games, which is the important thing for a starter." Norris hung a curve that DH David Ortiz hit for a two-run home run in the fifth.

CF Cameron Maybin is getting closer to returning to Detroit's lineup. Manager Brad Ausmus said Maybin took batting practice Saturday and reiterated the center fielder may not need a rehab assignment before returning to action. "He definitely changes the top of our lineup when he's in there," Ausmus said.

OF Cameron Maybin was activated from the Tigers' 15-day disabled list prior to Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Maybin hasn't played since Aug. 3 due to a sprained left thumb. He suffered the injury while trying to make a diving catch.