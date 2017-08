SS Jose Iglesias (strained left hamstring) began a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Toledo, and he went 1-for-4 with a solo homer. Iglesias has been on the disabled list since Aug. 12

RHP Jordan Zimmermann is expected to be limited to 45 pitches in his rehab outing this weekend. Zimmermann has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 5 with the re-aggravation of a neck strain.