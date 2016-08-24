FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
August 25, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DH Victor Martinez went 3-for-5 with a home run and a pair of singles against Minnesota. Martinez has hit safely in 20 of his past 26 games, and he is batting .333 during that stretch. It is the same average he has in nine games against the Twins this season.

SS Erick Aybar homered and had two hits Tuesday against the Twins. It was his first home run since he hit one Aug. 11 against Milwaukee when he was a member of the Braves. Aybar has five hits over his past two starts.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann is expected to be limited to 45 pitches in his rehab outing this weekend. Zimmermann has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 5 with the re-aggravation of a neck strain.

RHP Anibal Sanchez allowed three runs on six hits over seven innings while striking out two in beating the Twins on Tuesday. It was Sanchez's fourth quality start in his past five outings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
