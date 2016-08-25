LHP Matt Boyd earned his fifth win, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings of work. Boyd has won each of his last five decisions after starting the season 0-2.

OF J.D. Martinez singled in the third inning, knocking in a run and extending his hitting streak to 14 games. Martinez finished the game with two hits and also scored two runs while knocking in another.

1B Miguel Cabrera went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and two singles. It was his fifth four-hit game of the season. His 28 homers and 80 RBIs lead the team. It was the 39th multi-hit game and 23rd multi-RBI night this season for Cabrera; both totals lead the club.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will begin his rehab assignment on Friday with Triple-A Toledo. Zimmermann, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 5 with a strained lat, is expected to make three starts for the Mud Hens before returning to the Majors.