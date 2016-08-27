SS Jose Iglesias (hamstring) was brought back from a rehab assignment but won't be activated until Saturday.

SS Jose Iglesias (left hamstring) was brought back to Detroit from his rehab assignment Friday but manager Brad Ausmus said he would not be activated until Saturday. "They tell me I'm going to play Saturday," Iglesias said. "I feel good enough to play." "He'll be activated Saturday," Ausmus said. "We'll give him a full day of rest and he'll be in there." He hit .375 in four rehab games for Triple-A Toledo.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez got a milestone save Friday night, collecting the 422nd of his career to tie Billy Wagner for fifth on the all-time saves list. It was the third time he's been asked to get a four-out save, manager Brad Ausmus said. "You're not going to see me do it often," Ausmus said. "I think long-term K-Rod could handle it. But I don't think closers are built that way nowadays. I just think the pitch counts get high, the adrenalin see-saw is tough. A lot of closers pitch on adrenalin; they pitch on adrenalin for one inning. To ask them to come in for an out, then they sit down, then ask them to pump themselves up, it's tough to do sometimes." Rodriguez has 36 saves this season.

RHP Justin Verlander retired 20 of 21 batters from the last out of the first through the first out of the eighth Friday night in picking up his 14th victory. Verlander allowed two runs, four hits, walked one and struck out eight. "He actually came out a little rusty, I thought," manager Brad Ausmus said. "But as the game went on he got sharper and sharper, especially his slider. I really thought the slider was big in the middle innings." "Believe me," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said, "his stuff is still dynamic. He might not have everything he had five or six years ago, but he can still beat you with a lot of quality pitches. That's why we didn't do anything against him from the second to the eighth."

SS Erick Aybar isn't necessarily going to get cut out of playing time just because SS Jose Iglesias returns to the active roster Saturday. "Whoever plays better is going to play," manager Brad Ausmus said. "Simple as that." Left field isn't an option right now, 2B Ian Kinsler is solid at his position so that means third base, currently held by 3B Casey McGehee, and short are the only possibilities. "He's taking some ground balls at third base now because we could use him at third," Ausmus said, "but he's only played I think one game in his major league career at third base. We'll just see how it goes. We're not locking into anything. I wouldn't say it's going to be daily. We have to see how he looks over there (third base)." Aybar might have shown his newness to Detroit by missing a hit-and-run sign in the fifth, when he took a pitch with C James McCann being thrown out trying to steal. Being unfamiliar with the signs might have been a factor.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (neck) was scheduled to throw 40-45 pitches of a rehab start at Toledo, the first of three prior to rejoining Detroit.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Toledo. Zimmermann has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 5 with a strained lat. He pitched 3 2/3 innings for the Mud Hens Friday and gave up no runs and two hits.

CF Cameron Maybin has switched his emphasis from the power game to singles and speed. Friday night he showed he hasn't forgotten how to hit home runs by going the other way for his third home run of the season. Maybin hit a 2-1 pitch over the wall in right for his home run.

LF Justin Upton smashed his fourth home run this week Friday night, a two-run blow that keyed a three-run sixth in Detroit's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels. "It's been huge," RHP Justin Verlander said. "He's a guy that can carry a club by himself when he gets hot. Hopefully he's getting hot at the right time and can stay hot the rest of the year and carry us into the playoffs." Upton has 11 RBI off his four home runs and also had a double Friday night. "He's been great since he came back off his three-day hiatus," manager Brad Ausmus said. "When you put him in the lineup and he's hitting like he is, it really lengthens it. He worked on some things in the cage, it seems to be bearing a little fruit."