RHP Michael Fulmer didn't fare well Saturday going a whole week between starts. Fulmer went five innings, but it took him 95 pitches to do so. He gave up three runs on five hits. He walked just one but hit a pair. "He was a little off," Ausmus said. "It was his first time on long rest and he seemed to look a little rusty. I guess the upside was we kept his innings down a little bit. We've certainly seen him better. But he was able to gut through it."

SS Jose Iglesias was activated from the disabled list on Saturday and returned to the Tigers' lineup as the starting shortstop, hitting ninth. He was 0-for-2 with a walk and was pinch-hit for in the ninth when Detroit needed a home run to tie the score.

OF Alex Presley was designated for assignment by Detroit on Saturday to clear a roster spot for the return of SS Jose Iglesias from the disabled list. Manager Brad Ausmus said there was a chance the Tigers would bring Presley back when rosters are expanded if he clears waivers. He appeared in three games for Detroit and had one hit in five at-bats.

RF J.D. Martinez was ejected from a game for the first time in his career Saturday night. Martinez never looked back as he walked away from the plate in the sixth after getting called out on a 1-2 pitch. He said he told home plate umpire Mike Everitt he was having a bad day. "I really was (surprised)," Martinez said. "I've never been ejected in a game. I've always treated the umpires with respect. I've never disrespected one. By me saying that you're bad today, I don't feel like that's really an insult. I told him afterward, I was like, 'Everyone has bad days, Mike. I have bad days. Everyone has bad days. The least you could do is just man up to it.'" He singled in his first time at bat.

2B Ian Kinsler showed signs of breaking out of his slump Friday night, lining out three times and flying out to deep center in an 0-for-4 game. He opened Saturday night's game against the Angels with his 23rd home run of the season, which went into the Tigers' bullpen in left. Kinsler entered the game hitting just .209 in August and was given a game off Wednesday. Kinsler was 0-for-3 the rest of the night.