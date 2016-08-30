RHP Michael Fulmer had his next start pushed back to Saturday to give him extra rest. Fulmer had seven days' rest before his last start but pitched just five innings and allowed three runs in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. The Rookie of the Year candidate has tossed 130 2/3 major league innings this season and the club is trying to keep him in the rotation by limiting his innings the rest of the way. Anibal Sanchez will start on his usual four days' rest in the opener at Kansas City on Friday, and Fulmer will pitch the following game.

LF Alex Presley was sent outright to Triple-A Toledo. Presley was designated for assignment by Detroit on Saturday to clear a roster spot for the return of SS Jose Iglesias from the disabled list. Manager Brad Ausmus said there was a chance the Tigers would bring Presley back when rosters are expanded if he clears waivers. He appeared in three games for Detroit and had one hit in five at-bats.

3B Nick Castellanos is still a long way from returning from a fractured left hand. Castellanos was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 7 after getting hit by a pitch. He caught throws in the webbing of his glove prior to batting practice on Monday. "It's still pretty tight," he said. "I'm very limited." Castellanos has not taken any swings since the injury. He was enjoying a breakout season, batting .286 with 18 homers and 58 RBIs.

2B Ian Kinsler was dropped to the No. 2 spot in the batting order behind Cameron Maybin on Monday. It may be only a one-game move, considering Maybin suffered a thumb injury and left the game in the fifth inning. Kinsler, who had just three hits in his previous 45 at-bats, got on base three times with a single and two walks. His average has dropped to .272 after hovering around .300 most of the season.

CF Cameron Maybin was elevated to the leadoff position on Monday. "Brad (Ausmus, manager) thought it would be a good idea to hit me first and I'm down with that," Maybin said.

CF Cameron Maybin reinjured his aching left thumb on Monday and could miss some time. He left the game in the bottom of the fifth with a left thumb contusion. X-rays were negative but he will have an MRI on Tuesday. Maybin has been bothered by a thumb injury much of the season. Maybin slid into second base on a steal attempt, unaware that Ian Kinsler had drawn a walk on the pitch. "We'll wait for the diagnosis," manager Brad Ausmus said. "We hope for the best and prepare for the worst."

RHP Mike Pelfrey pitched three innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Monday. He gave up one run on three hits with no walks and two strikeouts while throwing 37 pitches. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 3 with a lower back strain. Pelfrey will have at least one more rehab start. He could work in long relief when he's ready to be activated despite starting regularly prior to the injury.