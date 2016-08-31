LHP Matt Boyd -- Monday's starter -- was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

LHP Matt Boyd was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. The move was made to get a fresh arm in the bullpen. Boyd took a no-decision on Monday, pitching four-plus innings and allowing just two runs despite nine baserunners. He has won his last five decisions and will rejoin the rotation when he's eligible to return. Boyd must stay there until the Mud Hens' regular season ends on Sept. 5.

INF/OF JaCoby Jones made his major league debut on Tuesday, starting at third base. He had a big night with two hits and two RBI before departing in the eighth for a defensive replacement. Jones had his contract purchased earlier in the day from Triple-A Toledo. He hit .257 with 44 runs scored, seven home runs and 43 RBI in 99 minor league games with Double-A Erie and Toledo. He will play third and centerfield in Detroit. "They're both challenging but I feel comfortable with both," he said.

LHP Blaine Hardy was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. The team was looking for a fresh bulllpen arm and Hardy gives it a third left-handed option. Hardy has bounced back and forth between Detroit and Toledo all season. This is his fourth stint with the Tigers. He's made 15 appearances with the Tigers and 32 with the Mud Hens.

RHP Justin Verlander starts the finale of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. The Tigers' ace has been sharp for the last two months, posting a 7-1 record and 2.00 ERA during that span. He has won his last two outings, including a 7 2/3 innings performance against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday when he gave up two runs on four hits while striking out eight. He also collected a victory in his lone start against the White Sox this season on June 5, when he gave up two runs in seven innings.

CF Cameron Maybin has no new structural damage to his aching left thumb, an MRI revealed on Tuesday. Maybin reinjured the thumb on Monday sliding into second base. He has been bothered by a thumb injury much of the season. "He said he could pinch-run today," manager Brad Ausmus said. "We'll see in terms of him swinging the bat. That's the only thing that concerns me." Maybin is unlikely to play Wednesday but could return to action this weekend.

RHP Mike Pelfrey will make his next rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. He pitched three innings in his first rehab start with the Mud Hens on Monday. He gave up one run on three hits with no walks and two strikeouts while throwing 37 pitches. Pelfrey, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 3 with a lower back strain, could pitch long relief when he's activated. Manager Brad Ausmus said Pelfrey probably wouldn't require another rehab appearance after Saturday's start.

3B Casey McGehee was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, making room for rookie JaCoby Jones. McGehee was batting .232 with one RBI in 22 games while replacing injured 3B Nick Castellanos. He struck out on a pitch above his eyes on Monday with a runner on third, likely sealing his fate. "He's kind of a roll-in-the-dirt baseball player," manager Brad Ausmus said of McGehee. "Never complains, and he was unlucky with the bat at times. Played a tremendous third base. We just felt we needed a little bit of offense and we're hoping to get it from Jones."