3B Nick Castellanos, who suffered a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal of his left and went on the disabled list, took about 25 swings with a fungo off the tee. Manager Brad Ausmus said it would probably be at least a week before Castellanos would return and with the minor leagues finishing up, he will have no place to rehab. "He still has to progress, obviously, from a fungo to a bat, then soft toss, then BP," Ausmus said. "He also has to have the ability to field the ball. He's played catch, but he hasn't fielded grounders yet. And he felt it a little bit today, swinging. It buzzed him every once in a while, which is normal. He's going to have to see how he istomorrow."It's day-to-day."

1B Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs on three hits, including a home run. His two-run single in the ninth lifted the Tigers to a 7-6 victory over the Royals. Cabrera has 108 career RBIs against the Royals. Only teammate Victor Martinez, 116, and Twins 1B Joe Mauer, 111, have more. It was Cabrera's 23rd career go-ahead RBI in the ninth inning or later. "Obviously, Miggy's hit at the end of the game was the biggest, ultimately, but (Justin) Upton had a nice night, drove in a couple of runs," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "Miggy drove in three, I guess. If we can keep rolling, great."

RHP Francisco Rodriguez blew his third save of the season and his first since June 13. He gave up a two-run two-out single in the eighth inning to Paulo Orlando. He got a reprieve when Miguel Cabrera's two-run single in the ninth put the Tigers back on top. "I was still a little angry about it (blown save), but once we started getting guys on base and started getting those base hits everything changed," Rodriguez said. "You hit the reset button and you go out there and give everything you've got, and that's what I did."

3B Erick Aybar played third base for the second time in his career and the first time since May 30, 2007 while with the Angels. He did not have a fielding play in the game.

RHP Anibal Sanchez gave up three unearned runs on five hits over five innings before being removed. Sanchez acknowledged the Royals' defense can play havoc with a pitcher. "When you've got guys like the other team they can run, they can bunt, they can do a lot of stuff, you've got to do everything perfect," Sanchez said. He threw 32 pitches in the Royals three-run third, the most pitches he has thrown in an inning since 33 in the second inning July 10 at Toronto.