RHP Michael Fulmer lost his third straight decision and is 1-4 in his past five starts. He threw first pitch strikes to 22 of the 26 batters he faced Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Royals. He walked only one and has one or no walks in seven straight starts.

LHP Joe Mantiply, who held left-handed hitters to a .147 batting average with three extra-base hits and a .372 OPS, had his contract purchased from Double-A Erie. Right-handed batters hit .303 against Mantiply. Manager Brad Ausmus said he plans to use Mantiply as lefty-on-lefty specialist in the middle innings. He struck out 41 and walked only two in 109 plate-appearances against left-handed hitters. He was a combined 4-2 with one save in 56 games, including one start, between Erie and Triple-A Toledo. He retired Jarrod Dyson on a fly ball to end the eighth in his big league debut.

INF-OF Andrew Romine replaced Erick Aybar at third base. It was his third start at third base. He has also started three games at first, two at second, 11 at shortstop and 13 in center field.

RHP Donn Roach was designated for assignment. Roach was claimed off waivers by the Tigers from the Mariners on Aug. 10 and assigned to Triple-A Toledo. Roach was 3-1 with a 3.03 ERA for Toledo.

LHP Daniel Norris will make his 10th appearance and ninth start of the season Sunday at Kansas City. Norris was out from July 5-Aug. 2 with a right oblique strain.

3B Erick Aybar was scratched from the lineup with left abdominal soreness, which he initially felt while running the bases Friday. Aybar has hit .225 with two doubles, one home run and two RBIs in a dozen games since the Tigers acquired him in an Aug. 16 trade with the Braves.