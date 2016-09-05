LHP Matt Boyd will be recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Toledo and start against the White Sox. Boyd had a 2.25 ERA in 11 International League starts, but only a 2-5 record. He went 5-2 with a 4.23 ERA in 16 games, 14 of them starts, early this season for Detroit. He allowed 73 hits, walked 26 and struck out 67 in 78 2/3 innings.

RF J.D. Martinez hit his 20th home run in the fourth inning. In 30 games since coming off the disabled list, he is hitting .397, 46-for-116, with a .707 slugging percentage. He has eight home runs and 17 RBIs in that span with 20 extra-base hits.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez worked around a leadoff double in the ninth to log his 38th save. He has 424 career saves, tying John Franco for fourth. Only Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601) and Lee Smith (478) have more.

RHP Justin Verlander, who leads the American League with a 0.99 WHIP and ranks second with 198 strikeouts, will start Monday at the White Sox. In a Thursday start against the White Sox, Verlander allowed two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts over seven innings in a no-decision. Verlander has won his past four decisions against the White Sox and has a 2.36 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 42 innings in that six-start span. It will be a premier pitching matchup with the White Sox starting LHP Chris Sale.

OF Cameron Maybin remains sidelined with a left thumb contusion. He has not played since Monday. He hit .321 in his previous 27 games prior to the injury. Manager Brad Ausmus said Maybin is available to pinch run.

LF Justin Upton hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth and also contributed a run-producing double in the second inning. Upton is hitting .346 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs in his past 14 games. He has seven multi-hit games in that span.