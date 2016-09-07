OF Steven Moya was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

LHP Matt Boyd (5-2, 4.00 ERA) will try to continue his recent success when he takes the mound Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. Boyd, 25, is 5-0 with a 2.55 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) since July 9. He has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his past nine outings.

LHP Matt Boyd was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

SS Dixon Machado was recalled from Triple-A Toledo before Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Machado, 24, hit .266 with four home runs and 48 RBIs in 131 games with the Mud Hens. He provides the Tigers with additional depth in the infield. "He's a really good defender at a premium defensive position," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said.

1B Miguel Cabrera finished 4-for-5 with two home runs Monday against the Chicago White Sox. Cabrera hit home runs No. 300 and No. 301 as a member of the Tigers. He became the fourth player in club history to hit 300 home runs, joining Al Kaline (399), Norm Cash (373) and Hank Greenberg (306).

RHP Justin Verlander did not factor into the decision Monday despite recording his 11th consecutive quality start, which marked a career high. Verlander limited the Chicago White Sox to two runs on eight hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out 11. "I had good stuff," Verlander said after the game. "I had good control of most of my pitches."

2B Ian Kinsler was held out of the starting lineup Monday against the White Sox. He entered the game as a pinch-runner in the 11th inning and scored a run. One day earlier, a hard-hit ground ball ripped the nail off Kinsler's right middle finger. The injury is not expected to sideline Kinsler for long. He is hitting .279 with 25 home runs and 72 RBIs in 133 games.

2B Ian Kinsler (finger) is likely to be out of the starting lineup until Friday against Baltimore, manager Brad Ausmus said. The injury mainly affects Kinsler's throwing.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Tuesday's game against the White Sox. He is expected to start Saturday against Baltimore. Manager Brad Ausmus did not say who Zimmermann will replace in the rotation. Zimmermann was on the DL since Aug. 5 for an aggravation of his previous neck injury. He is 9-5 with a 4.44 ERA in 16 starts this season.

OF Cameron Maybin returned to the lineup Monday against the White Sox after missing five games with an injured left thumb. He finished 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. Maybin nearly homered during his first at-bat, but White Sox left fielder Melky Cabrera leaped in front of the fence to keep the ball in the park.

RHP Mike Pelfrey was activated from the 15-day disabled list. He went on the disabled list Aug. 1 with a lower back strain. Pelfrey gave up five runs on nine hits with a strikeout in 3 1/3 innings in a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Toledo at Columbus.

INF Casey McGehee was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. McGehee started at third against Chicago.