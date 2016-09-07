OF Steven Moya was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

OF Steven Moya was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday for his fourth stint with the team this season. He hit .284 with 20 home runs and 66 RBIs in 97 games with Toledo.

LHP Matt Boyd was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday and started against the White Sox. He allowed two runs in seven innings in the loss to drop to 5-3 with a 3.89 ERA. Boyd went 2-5 with a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts at Toledo.

2B Ian Kinsler (finger) is likely to be out of the starting lineup until Friday against Baltimore, Ausmus said. The injury mainly affects Kinsler's throwing. He is available to pinch run.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Tuesday's game against the White Sox. He is expected to start Saturday against Baltimore. Zimmermann was on the DL since Aug. 5 for an aggravation of his previous neck injury. He is 9-5 with a 4.44 ERA in 16 starts this season.

INF Casey McGehee was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday for his third stint with the team. He started at third base against the White Sox. He hit .317 with six home runs and 50 RBIs in 116 games with Toledo.