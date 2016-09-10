3B Nick Castellanos, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 7 with a left hand fracture, is hopeful he can return to action by Sept. 18. He's been taking grounders this week but has yet to face live pitching. "Every game is important and every game I want to play," he said. "It (stinks) that I can't."

RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who was activated off the DL earlier this week, will start Saturday's game. "I feel like I've been around long enough that I can be thrown into a situation like this," he said.