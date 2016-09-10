RHP Michael Fulmer got a no-decision against the Orioles on Friday but tossed a sharp seven innings. The only runs he allowed came on a two-run homer to Jonathan Schoop in the sixth inning. Fulmer, who had lost his last three starts, gave up just three hits and struck out five. "My slider was iffy sometimes but the changeup was the big thing tonight," he said. "Tonight was a big step toward the rest of the season."

3B Nick Castellanos is hopeful he can return to action by Sept. 18. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 7 with a left hand fracture after getting hit by a pitch. He's been taking grounders this week but has yet to face live pitching. He took swings on Friday with a coach soft tossing the ball. "Every game is important and every game I want to play," he said. "It (stinks) that I can't."

RF J.D. Martinez reached base in all four trips to the plate on Friday. Martinez had three singles, including a bases-loaded bouncer that drove in two runs, in the 4-3 win over the Orioles. He also walked and the second-inning run he scored was the 300th of his career. He now has 38 multi-hit games and nine games with three hits or more despite missing more than a month with a fractured elbow.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez notched his 40th save Friday and is tied for the American League lead with the Orioles' Zach Britton. Rodriguez set down all three batters he faced against the Orioles. He's hit the 40-save mark for the sixth time in his career. "He's got a lot of moxie," Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who was activated off the DL earlier this week, will start Saturday's game. "I feel like I've been around long enough that I can be thrown into a situation like this," he said.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will make just his second start since late June when he faces the Orioles on Saturday. Zimmermann has been on the disabled list twice with a neck strain and was activated earlier this week. He believes he can throw up to 90 pitches in his comeback. "I've been in some tight situations before, I've pitched in playoff games," he said. "I've seen enough over the years to keep myself calm."