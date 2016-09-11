C John Hicks smacked a double in his first at-bat as a Tiger and scored a run on Saturday. Hicks was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Sept. 2 after posting a .317 average in 84 games playing for Detroit's minor-league affiliates. He was claimed off waivers from Minnesota in April. Hicks gives the club a third catcher behind James McCann and Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

RHP Michael Fulmer will have his next start pushed back but manager Brad Ausmus didn't offer a timetable. Fulmer pitched seven innings in Friday's 4-3 win.

RF J.D. Martinez had two more hits on Saturday and knocked in a run. He reached base four times on Friday. Martinez, who has 39th multi-hit games despite missing more than a month with a fractured elbow, has raised his average to .327. "He's been swinging this way since he came off the DL," manager Brad Ausmus said. "Seems like he's in a good position to hit, he's not chasing too many balls out of the zone, and when he gets one in the zone, he seems to put the barrel on it."

LHP Daniel Norris will open the four-game series against Minnesota on Monday, the team announced Saturday. Norris has not pitched since Sunday, when he allowed three runs and four hits in a six-inning start against Kansas City. Norris has no-decisions in his last two outings, but the Tigers have won his last three starts. His last victory was against the Twins on Aug. 25, when he gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

DH Victor Martinez's game-deciding home run in the eighth inning on Friday was the 12th go-ahead home run of his career in the eighth inning or later. He's had three such blasts this season.

RHP Justin Verlander starts the weekend series finale against Baltimore on Sunday afternoon. Verlander has delivered one quality start after another since the beginning of July, allowing two or fewer runs in 12 of his last 13 starts. He has lowered his ERA from 4.30 to 3.28 during that span. Verlander wound up with no-decisions in his last two outings against the Chicago White Sox despite giving up two runs over seven innings in both starts.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann had a disastrous outing in his return from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday. Zimmermann, who recovered from a neck strain that landed him on the DL twice this season, lasted just one-plus inning and gave up three homers in an 11-3 loss to Baltimore. He was charged with six runs and also walked three batters. Manager Brad Ausmus will have a tough decision whether to keep Zimmermann in the rotation for the stretch drive. "I hope I'm pitching in five days," Zimmermann said. "They haven't come and told me anything yet."