RHP Shane Greene pitched a scoreless seventh inning facing the top of the Baltimore lineup, which was good news for the Tigers since he has not pitched well over the past month. Entering the game, Greene had given up 14 runs on 17 hits in 9 1/3 innings pitched since Aug. 17.

1B Miguel Cabrera struggled mightily in the three-game series against the Orioles. Cabrera ended up going hitless in nine at-bats and striking out four times. His most important at-bat Sunday came in the bottom of the eighth with the Tigers trailing, 3-1. With runners on first and second, Cabrera grounded into an inning-ending double play.

RHP Justin Verlander has allowed a career-high 28 home runs this season, 20 of which have come at Comerica Park. He gave up a two-run home run to Baltimore's Michael Bourn and a solo shot to Jonathan Schoop on Sunday. Verlander lasted five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks and striking out seven over the span of 104 pitches. It was his first non-quality start since July 7.

2B Ian Kinsler recovered from a hitless game Saturday by delivering an RBI single to left in the fifth inning Sunday to plate the only run for the Tigers. Kinsler has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games.

LF Justin Upton cooled off in the three-game series against the Orioles after a hot stretch. He ended up going 1-for-9 in the series with five strikeouts. Upton entered the series having hit six home runs in his previous 13 games.